Petrol, diesel sales fall as monsoon sets in

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel sales fell in the first half of June as the arrival of monsoon cut demand in the agri sector and reduced vehicular movement, preliminary industry data showed.
Demand for diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country accounting for about two-fifths of the demand, fell 6.7 per cent to 3.43 million tonne in June 1-15 compared to the year-ago period.
Sales of diesel had soared 6.7 per cent and 9.3 per cent in April and May, respectively as agriculture demand picked up and cars yanked up air-conditioning to beat summer heat.
Month-on-month sales were up 3.4 per cent when compared with 3.31 million tonne of diesel consumed in May 1-15.
Petrol sales dropped 5.7 per cent to 1.3 million tonne during the first half of June 2023 when compared with the same period last year. Sales were down 3.8 per cent month-on-month, the data showed.
Petrol and diesel sales had been on the rise since the second half of March on the back of a pick-up in industrial and agriculture activity. But the arrival of monsoon has cooled temperatures and reduced demand for running diesel gensets to irrigate fields as well as cut down consumption in tractors and trucks in the first half of June.
Consumption of petrol during June 1 to 15 was 44.2 per cent more than COVID-marred June 2021 and 14.6 per cent more than pre-pandemic June 1-15, 2019.
Diesel consumption was up 38 per cent over June 1-15, 2021 and 8.8 per cent higher than in the first half of June 2019.
With the continued opening of the aviation sector, India’s overall passenger traffic at airports inched closer to pre-COVID levels.
Reflecting the trend, jet fuel (ATF) demand rose 2.6 per cent to 290,000 tonne during June 1 to 15 when compared to the same period last year. It was 148 per cent higher than in the first half of June 2021 but 6.8 per cent lower than pre-Covid June 1-15, 2019.
Month-on-month sales fell 3.9 per cent when compared with 301,900 tonne in May 1-15, 2023.
The Indian economy has gained pace with a pick-up in government and private capital spending. Manufacturing too has picked up while the services sector has been robust.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The country’s oil demand during the last few months was supported by strong industrial activity, industry officials said.
Cooking gas LPG sales were down 1.3 per cent year-on-year to 1.14 million tonne in June 1-15. LPG consumption was 3.3 per cent higher than in June 2021 and 26.7 per cent more than pre-COVID June 1-15, 2019.
Month-on-month, the demand fell 6.2 per cent compared to 1.22 million tonne of LPG consumption during the first half of May, the data showed.
Also Read | Assam: First over dimensional cargo for Numaligarh Refinery reaches facility
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Medical team stuck in Brahmaputra sandbar rescued
- Nearly 100 houses damaged as heavy rain triggers landslides in Sikkim
- Incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of Assam; nearly 33,500 people hit
- The war is not over for Nepal’s displaced
- Now, theme Durga idols going abroad from Kolkata
- Centre waives testing requirement for SII’s Cy-Tb injection at govt labs: Sources