Over 2 lakh jobs 'eliminated' from PSUs, govt trampling upon hopes of youth: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that over two lakh jobs have been “eliminated” from PSUs and alleged that hopes of lakhs of youth are being “trampled upon” by the government for the benefit of a few “crony capitalist friends”.
Gandhi said Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youth for employment but today, they are “not the priority of the government”.
“Employment in PSUs of the country has come down from 16.9 lakh in 2014 to only 14.6 lakh in 2022. Do jobs decrease in a progressing country? 1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL; 61,928 in SAIL; 34,997 in MTNL; 29,140 in SECL; 28,063 in FCI; 21,120 in ONGC,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Hitting out at the government, Gandhi said those who made false promises of providing two crore jobs every year, instead of increasing the jobs, “eliminated” more than two lakh jobs.
“On top of this, almost doubled the contract recruitments in these institutions. Is increasing contract employees not a way of taking away the constitutional right of reservation? Is this a conspiracy to privatise these companies?” he said.
“Industrialists’ loans waived, and government jobs eliminated from PSU’s! What kind of ‘Amrit Kaal’ is this,” Gandhi asked.
If this is really ‘Amrit Kaal’ then why are jobs disappearing like this, he also asked.
“The country is grappling with record unemployment under this government as the hopes of lakhs of youth are being trampled upon for the benefit of a few crony capitalist friends,” Gandhi alleged.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
If the PSUs of India get the right environment and support from the government, they are capable of boosting both the economy and employment, he stressed.
PSUs are the property of the country and the people, they have to be promoted so that they can strengthen the path of India’s progress, he said.
Also Read | BJP’s politics of hatred burned Manipur: Rahul Gandhi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Medical team stuck in Brahmaputra sandbar rescued
- Nearly 100 houses damaged as heavy rain triggers landslides in Sikkim
- Incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of Assam; nearly 33,500 people hit
- The war is not over for Nepal’s displaced
- Now, theme Durga idols going abroad from Kolkata
- Centre waives testing requirement for SII’s Cy-Tb injection at govt labs: Sources