Experts, spiritual leaders ask people to come together to deal with water crisis

New Delhi: Several water conservation experts and spiritual leaders on Sunday warned of an unrest across the world due to water crisis and asked people of all sections to come together to prevent it.
At a meeting held here ahead of the UN Water Conference next year, Rajendra Singh, president of People’s World Commission on Drought and Flood and ‘waterman’ of India, said that due to the water crisis, an unrest will take place across the globe and people of all sections will have to come together to stop it, only then peace will prevail.
The spiritual leaders unanimously resolved to awaken the society through their discourses on water conservation and management. They said that in all the religious texts of the world, the protection of nature has been described as the most important thing.
According to a statement from the organisers, the religious leaders said that now the time has come in the whole world, including India, for everyone to come together for peace through water conservation.
It was resolved at the meeting that the religious leaders and social workers will work together to protect the Indian faith in water and nature.
“Campaign will be launched for water security in universities and colleges, Chetna Yatra will be organized for groundwater recharge, in which religious leaders of all faiths will lead,” said the statement.
President of the Himalayan River Basin Council, Indira Khurana, said that no one had thought that the climate change would affect all of us so soon, but the way its effect is increasing, it is a matter of concern for the future and it is necessary for the society to overcome it.
“All classes coming together is the way forward,” she said.
