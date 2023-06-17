New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that during the last nine years of his government there have been numerous efforts towards revitalising and honouring India’s glorious heritage, which have deepened the bond between the country’s youth and culture.
The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag “9YearsOfPreservingCulture”.
“We are proud of our rich and diverse culture. There have been numerous efforts towards revitalising and honouring India’s glorious heritage, which have deepened the bond between our youth and our culture,” Modi tweeted.
His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.
The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in preserving the cultural heritage of the country.
