New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that during the last nine years of his government there have been numerous efforts towards revitalising and honouring India’s glorious heritage, which have deepened the bond between the country’s youth and culture.

We are proud of our rich and diverse culture. There have been numerous efforts towards revitalising and honouring India's glorious heritage, which have deepened the bond between our youth and our culture. #9YearsOfPreservingCulture https://t.co/VvrMpiCM7e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2023

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag “9YearsOfPreservingCulture”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We are proud of our rich and diverse culture. There have been numerous efforts towards revitalising and honouring India’s glorious heritage, which have deepened the bond between our youth and our culture,” Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in preserving the cultural heritage of the country.

Also Read | PM ‘mute spectator’ on Manipur; time his govt takes responsibility: Cong

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories