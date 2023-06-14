Active Covid cases dip to 2,148

New Delhi: India has recorded 120 new coronavirus infections, while

the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,080).

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,59,040 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

