Seasoned diplomat Vipul to be India's new ambassador to Qatar

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Vipul has been appointed India’s new ambassador to Qatar, an influential country in the Gulf region.
Vipul, a 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as the joint secretary in the Gulf division at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi.
“He (Vipul) is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the MEA said in a brief statement.
In his current position, Vipul has been handling India’s diplomatic engagement with the Gulf region.
India’s overall ties with the region has witnessed significant upswing in the last few years.
Senior IFS official Deepak Mittal, who was serving as the Indian envoy to Doha, returned a few months ago and joined as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.
Separately, Shilpak N Ambule, an IFS officer from 2002 batch, has been appointed India’s next high commissioner to Singapore.
Ambule is presently serving as the joint secretary in the East Asia division in the MEA.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The East Asia division handles India’s ties with China, Republic of Korea, Japan and Mongolia.
The MEA said Ambule is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.
Also Read | India, US ‘model’ for how partners can work together across sectors: USISPF
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur Guv Uikey visits Churachandpur, assures supply of relief items
- Child labour Act not amended in Nagaland: Childline official
- Sikkim: CAP gives week’s ultimatum to recruit terminated employees under ‘One Family One Job’ scheme
- UPSC declares result of civil services preliminary exam, 14,624 candidates qualify
- Assam: Cyclist embarks on solo tour to promote road safety, climate change mitigation
- PM Modi reviews situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy