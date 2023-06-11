Proud to serve nation that's marching forward with undeterred resolve: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve and asserted that every stride the country takes is a testament to the strength and spirit of the people.
The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfIndiaFirst’ come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.
“Proud to serve a nation that’s marching forward with undeterred resolve. From multilateral platforms to Aatmanirbhar Bharat to ‘Make in India’, every stride is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people,” Modi said in a tweet.
The prime minister also shared a write-up on his government following a nation first approach and prioritising national security.
Also Read | India’s debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 lakh crore: Congress
