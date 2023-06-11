Proud to serve nation that's marching forward with undeterred resolve: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve and asserted that every stride the country takes is a testament to the strength and spirit of the people.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfIndiaFirst’ come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Proud to serve a nation that’s marching forward with undeterred resolve. From multilateral platforms to Aatmanirbhar Bharat to ‘Make in India’, every stride is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people. #9YearsOfIndiaFirst https://t.co/7OwMJLpnfg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

“Proud to serve a nation that’s marching forward with undeterred resolve. From multilateral platforms to Aatmanirbhar Bharat to ‘Make in India’, every stride is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people,” Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared a write-up on his government following a nation first approach and prioritising national security.

Also Read | India’s debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 lakh crore: Congress

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









