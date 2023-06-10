Sans Darjeeling leaf: Other tea types see big rise in demand in Sale 23

Kolkata: Barring Darjeeling leaf, a significant rise in demand for all other categories of tea was marked during Sale-23, a Calcutta Tea Traders’ Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.
Although Darjeeling tea registered a modest fall in demand, CTC, Orthodox leaf and dust tea marked an enormous rise in demand and offered quantity during current auction, he said.
The total demand increased by 44.23 per cent along with increased offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official added.
The auction (Sale-23) was held on June 6,7 and 8.
According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,26,160 packages (36,39,873 kg) comprising 48,842 packages of CTC leaf, 55,137 packages of orthodox, 4,661 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 17,520 packages of dust tea.
CTC leaf met strong demand and a total of 12,11,563 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 225.99 per kg.
Around 28.23 per cent of the total demand was observed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 40.75 per cent was marked above Rs 250 per kg.
Western India supported better teas on offer while Hindustan Unilever operated actively. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters regarding bolder brokens and fannings. Other internals registered strong support.
Orthodox offerings marked good demand at a medium price range and a total of 11,72,903 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 223.67 per kg.
About 10.71 per cent of the total demand was witnessed at below Rs 150 per kg and 23.07 per cent was marked at a higher price level. Thus medium variety scored near about 66.22 per cent. Middle East improved participation and CIS supported actively.
Darjeeling leaf met with fair demand at a higher price level and a total of 30,203 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 413.89 per kg.
Around 35.52 per cent of total demand was registered at above Rs 500 per kg while 13.32 per cent was sold at a lower price range. Exporters remained selective. Local dealers and other internals were the mainstays.
There was a strong demand for this week’s dust offerings and 4,67,120 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 225.90 per kg.
Around 22.4 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 41.4 per cent was observed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.
Western India supported well .Major blenders operated. Other internals registered strong support.
The number of participation was good enough and the buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 137, 123, 54 and 69 respectively during this session, the official data added.
