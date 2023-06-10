New Delhi: Fifty new medical colleges have been approved this year, adding 8,195 more undergraduate seats and taking the total number of such seats in the country past 1,07,658, official sources said on Thursday.
With the addition of these 50 colleges (30 government and 20 private), the number of medical colleges in the country now stands at 702, they said.
The 50 medical colleges have been approved in Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the sources said.
The recognition of 38 medical colleges across the country was withdrawn in the last two-and-a-half-months during inspections by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for allegedly not following the prescribed standards, the sources said.
Further, show-cause notices have been issued to 102 medical colleges, they added.
Of the 38 medical colleges, 24 have appealed to the NMC while six have now approached the health minister.
The colleges that have lost recognition are allowed to appeal once with the NMC and then with the health ministry after rectifying the deficiencies and inadequacies.
The sources said the colleges were not found to be complying with the set norms and several lapses related to CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures and faculty rolls were noticed during the inspections carried out by the UG board of the commission.
According to government data, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased significantly since 2014.
There has been a 69-per cent increase in the number of medical colleges, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha in February.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Further, there was a 94-per cent increase in the number of MBBS seats, from 51,348 before 2014 to 99,763 as of now, and a 107-per cent increase in the number of post-graduate seats, from 31,185 before 2014 to 64,559 as of now.
To boost the number of doctors in the country, the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently, that of MBBS seats, Pawar had said.
Also Read | India a prime example of growing domestic pharma industry: UNICEF official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- China’s Qinghai-Tibet ecosystem legislation is a landmark, but for whom?
- 50 new medical colleges approved in India this year: Sources
- Tripura to develop ‘Weekend tourism hub’ around Ujjayanta Palace
- LS polls preparations: EC begins ‘first level check’ of EVMs across India
- PM Modi’s US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon
- China, Pak, Iran discuss joint efforts to deal with security challenges