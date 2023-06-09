Students can get degrees, diplomas if required credits earned: UGC panel

New Delhi: A student may be considered for the award of a qualification, including a certificate, diploma or degree, once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme, a UGC panel has recommended.
The “Expert Committee to Review the Notification on the Specification of Degrees and Suggest New Degree Nomenclatures” has suggested that given the provisions for multiple entry and exit in higher education, the National Credit Framework and the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes as envisaged under the NEP 2020, it would be appropriate to recognise qualifications at the level of undergraduate certificate, undergraduate diploma, and postgraduate diploma also.
“A student may be considered for the award of a qualification (like a certificate, diploma or degree) once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme. The degree nomenclature may be modified to be in sync with international norms,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) panel said.
Proposing the procedure to introduce new nomenclatures at any level relevant to contemporary and emerging societal needs, the panel has recommended that a proposal for the same, along with justification, shall be submitted to the UGC.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The Standing Committee constituted for the purpose shall consider the same and make recommendations to the Commission. On the approval of the Commission, the newer degree nomenclature shall be notified by the UGC.
“UGC may adopt a practice of publishing its subsequent notifications with a comprehensive list, including the names of all previously specified degrees as well, for ease of reference and clarity,” it said.
Also Read | India flight-tests new-gen ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Students can get degrees, diplomas if required credits earned: UGC panel
- Meghalaya: A’chik youths urge govt to end power woes
- Recycling: What you can and can’t recycle and why it’s so confusing
- India does not get swayed by coercion, false narratives: Jaishankar
- Northeast Frontier Railway takes up measures for safe running of trains
- Crocodile makes herself pregnant in first such case: Study