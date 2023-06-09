New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Modi government over reports of fresh Chinese military constructions along the LAC in Uttarakhand, and demanded that China should be confronted strategically and not by “hollow boasts”.
The nation is paying a heavy price for the prime minister’s “clean chit” to China, he charged.
“Our Territorial Integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttarakhand,” Kharge said on Twitter, sharing satellite images showing Chinese constructions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) bordering Uttarakhand.
“The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji’s CLEAN CHIT to China. China should be confronted strategically together, and not by making hollow boasts!” he also said.
The Congress has been attacking the government over its policy with China and has asked why it does not confront Beijing.
In clear message to Beijing, India on Thursday said any expectation of normalisation of its ties with China when the border situation in eastern Ladakh is not normal is unfounded.
At a special media briefing on the Modi government’s foreign policy in the last nine years, Jaishankar had said China is the only leading country with which India’s relations have not advanced in the last few years as it violated border agreements in 2020 and deployed large numbers of troops along the frontier.
Also Read | Ties with China cannot progress without peace at border: Jaishankar
