4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

New Delhi: Four independent MLAs from Haryana have met BJP in-charge for the state, Biplab Kumar Deb, here amid signs of differences between the party and its ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
Deb said in a statement that Haryana MLAs Dharam Pal Gonder, Rakesh Daultabad, Randhir Singh and Somveer Sangwan expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the meeting held on Thursday.
The BJP leader said his party is leaving no stone unturned for the state’s progress under the “double engine” government.
The BJP joined hands with the JJP in 2019 to form government in Haryana after failing to get a majority. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was made deputy chief minister.
However, leaders of the two parties have taken swipe at each other recently with Deb saying that the JJP did no favour to the BJP by supporting it as the regional party also joined the government.
Both the parties have been non-committal on whether they would contest the 2024 assembly polls together.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
When Chautala was recently asked for comment on some BJP leaders suggesting the party should fight the next year’s polls on its own, he said, “But what lies in the future… I am not an astrologer to predict that.”
“Do we have to limit the organisation to 10 seats? Not at all. Will BJP fight to limit just 40 seats? Not at all. Both parties are preparing for 90 seats,” Chautala had then said.
Also Read | Tripura: Kamalasagar-Kasba border haat likely to reopen by July
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AI’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi
- Arunachal: Itanagar DC orders release of eight detainees held under APUAPA
- Pakistan’s economy shows 0.29% GDP growth, over 29% inflation
- Meghalaya bans fish from outside as tests reveal formalin presence
- SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
- 4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP’s Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt