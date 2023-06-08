India flight-tests new-gen ballistic missile 'Agni Prime'

Balasore: ‘Agni Prime’, the new-generation ballistic missile, was successfully flight-tested from an island off the Odisha coast on Thursday, officials said.
The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said.
This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system, they said.
Range instrumentation such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, to capture flight data covering its entire trajectory, they added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Senior officials of DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test, which paved the way for the induction of the system into the armed forces.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the armed forces for the success.
Also Read | Mamata sends Bengal’s top varieties of mangoes to President, PM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- UK to remove Chinese surveillance cameras at sensitive sites
- 20 children fall ill after eating poisonous fruit in Bengal
- India flight-tests new-gen ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’
- Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back so far: RBI Guv
- Sri Raghupati: Ravi Sharma steals the show, marks an electrifying comeback
- TMC leader Abhishek’s wife appears before ED in coal pilferage case