Cabinet OKs Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP to Rs 2,183/qtl for 2023-24

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) in order to encourage farmers to bring more area under the crop and boost their income.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the increase in MSP for all mandated Kharif (summer) crops for the 2023-24 crop year.
Briefing media, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said: “In agriculture, we have been fixing MSP from time to time based on the recommendations of the CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices). The increase in MSP of kharif crops for this year is highest compared to the previous years.”
Farmers will benefit from the increase in the MSP at a time when the retail inflation is on a declining trend, he added.
Goyal said the MSP of common grade variety of paddy has been increased by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year, from Rs 2,040 in the previous year.
The support price of ‘A’ grade variety of paddy has been hiked by Rs 143 to Rs 2,203 per quintal from Rs 2,060, he said.
Highest increase in MSP was in moong by 10.4 per cent at Rs 8,558 per quintal for 2023-23 crop year, as against Rs 7,755 per quintal in the previous year.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which normally begins with the onset of southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period despite the evolving El Nino conditions.
The monsoon has missed its onset date of June 1 in Kerala.
Also Read | India a prime example of growing domestic pharma industry: UNICEF official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Cabinet OKs Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP to Rs 2,183/qtl for 2023-24
- UK PM Sunak unveils anti-obesity drug pilot to support health service
- Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 cr for 4G, 5G spectrum allocation to BSNL
- India and US launch strategic trade dialogue
- Fast X review: proof that there’s method in madness of the franchise
- More looted arms recovered in violence-hit Manipur