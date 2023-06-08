Jalpaiguri(WB): At least 20 children fell ill after eating poisonous fruit in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, officials said on Thursday.
The children were playing in a field at Monirom Jot village on Wednesday evening when they found the fruit and ate it on Wednesday evening, they said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
After eating the fruit they started vomiting and were rushed to Naxalbari Hospital.
The condition of the 20 children was stated to be stable, they said.
Also Read | Mamata sends Bengal’s top varieties of mangoes to President, PM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- UK to remove Chinese surveillance cameras at sensitive sites
- 20 children fall ill after eating poisonous fruit in Bengal
- India flight-tests new-gen ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’
- Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back so far: RBI Guv
- Sri Raghupati: Ravi Sharma steals the show, marks an electrifying comeback
- TMC leader Abhishek’s wife appears before ED in coal pilferage case