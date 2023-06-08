20 children fall ill after eating poisonous fruit in Bengal

Jalpaiguri(WB): At least 20 children fell ill after eating poisonous fruit in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, officials said on Thursday.

The children were playing in a field at Monirom Jot village on Wednesday evening when they found the fruit and ate it on Wednesday evening, they said.

After eating the fruit they started vomiting and were rushed to Naxalbari Hospital.

The condition of the 20 children was stated to be stable, they said.

