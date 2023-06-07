Union Cabinet condoles loss of lives in Manipur violence, Odisha rail accident

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the Manipur violence as well as the Odisha train accident and extended sympathies to the families of the victims, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Goyal said as the meeting commenced, the prime minister and other members of the cabinet condoled the loss of lives and extended sympathies to the families.
Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 were injured in the violence.
The train accident in Balasore involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers, and goods train laden with iron ore occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident.
