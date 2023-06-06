Bhubaneswar: Around 40 bodies recovered from the Coromandel Express involved in the triple train crash had no visible injury marks and are believed to have died of electrocution, the GRP said.
An FIR registered at the Government Railway Police station at Balasore indicated that live overhead wires which snapped when the accident occurred, entangled with a few coaches, electrocuting the passengers trapped in them.
Sub-inspector of Police, P Kumar Nayak in his FIR said, “Many passengers succumbed to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution (after) coming in contact with overhead LT (low tension) line.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over during the triple train accident overturned electrical masts, said officials.
The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.
The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.
Also Read | Does Guwahati need another flyover? Not really
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM Modi has prioritised road development in border areas: Rijiju
- Bengal man finds his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
- Scoop: Exploring the perils of crime reporting and the fight for justice
- Assam: Public land protection cells to redress encroachment issues
- Odisha train crash: 40 passengers may have died of electrocution
- Concerted effort needed for peace in Manipur: Prof Meijinlung Kamson