Meghalaya lawmaker lauds Delhi govt schools on visit

New Delhi: Meghalaya MLA Mayralborn Syiem on Monday praised the Delhi government schools and said he would try to replicate their model in their state.

Syiem was part of a delegation of MLAs from Meghalaya visiting the state-run schools and mohalla clinics here.

“I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the vision and policies to uplift the downtrodden.

“We have witnessed transformation in Delhi’s schools. We would try to replicate how Delhi government schools have impacted lives,” Syiem, who is also the Chairman of Estimates Committee, Meghalaya Assembly, told reporters.

Delhi के Govt Schools और Mohalla Clinics की चर्चा दुनिया भर के लोग करते हैं।



आज Meghalaya के MLAs का Delegation स्कूल और मोहल्ला क्लिनिक देखने आया है।



डेलीगेशन ने देखा कि स्कूलों में Smart Board, शानदार Benches और CCTV हैं,



वहीं बच्चों के लिए क्लिनिक भी हैं, जिसमें बच्चों का… pic.twitter.com/xkXXJBZ1de — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 5, 2023

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta accompanied the delegation on its visit.

“The delegation saw that there were smart boards, CCTV cameras and excellent benches in our schools. There are clinics for students and there is a psychologist for them too. They also visited the mohalla clinics and saw how even the last man standing in the queue gets free treatment,” he added.

