Meghalaya lawmaker lauds Delhi govt schools on visit

New Delhi: Meghalaya MLA Mayralborn Syiem on Monday praised the Delhi government schools and said he would try to replicate their model in their state.
Syiem was part of a delegation of MLAs from Meghalaya visiting the state-run schools and mohalla clinics here.
“I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the vision and policies to uplift the downtrodden.
“We have witnessed transformation in Delhi’s schools. We would try to replicate how Delhi government schools have impacted lives,” Syiem, who is also the Chairman of Estimates Committee, Meghalaya Assembly, told reporters.
AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta accompanied the delegation on its visit.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The delegation saw that there were smart boards, CCTV cameras and excellent benches in our schools. There are clinics for students and there is a psychologist for them too. They also visited the mohalla clinics and saw how even the last man standing in the queue gets free treatment,” he added.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Garo Students body asks CM to reschedule exams
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Naga Club vandalism: HC grants absolute pre-arrest bail to six leaders
- Assam: Schools in some districts to start early amid soaring heat
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,001
- Manipur: BSF jawan dead, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing
- Meghalaya lawmaker lauds Delhi govt schools on visit
- JNU retains second position among universities in NIRF rankings