Cong's ex-servicemen dept chief Major (retd) Ved Prakash passes away

New Delhi: National chairman of the Congress’ ex-servicemen department Major (retd) Ved Prakash died on Saturday after taking a fall and injuring himself in forehead at his office. He was 85.
Prakash, a regular attendee at the party’s press conferences at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, was known for being a staunch Congress loyalist.
His son Vipul Prakash said, “My father suddenly collapsed at the Congress headquarters at around 1 o’clock this afternoon and suffered a head injury. He was taken to the hospital but he had passed away.”
He said Ved Prakash had turned 85 on Friday.
“My father’s heart used to beat for the Congress and he was so attached to the party that even at this age, he used to visit the Congress headquarters every day,” Vipul Prakash said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I am deeply pained by the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was associated with the Congress party for decades and played an important role in the ex-servicemen department.”
After serving the nation as a disciplined soldier, he devoted his life to building an organisation of ex-servicemen. He played key roles in the past, including running the war room in the AICC and being in-charge of the northeastern states, Kharge said.
He had a deep understanding of Jammu and Kashmir and defence matters, the Congress chief said.
“Our heartfelt tribute to him and our deepest condolences to his family,” Kharge said.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Ved Prakash was an important member of the Congress family and the news of his demise was saddening.
“Always devoted to the country, Major Sahab’s death is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Received the sad news of the demise of Major Ved Prakash ji, who was dedicated to the ideology of the Indian National Congress and was the head of the ex-servicemen department.
“Major Ved Prakash ji dedicated his whole life to the service of the country. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Congress family,” Priyanka Gandhi said, praying for the departed soul.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also paid rich tributes to Prakash.
“A staunch Congressman for over 40 years Maj. Ved Prakash passed away today. He was a regular presence at 24 Akbar Road and took keen interest in party activities especially those relating to ex-servicemen. He executed his duties very diligently. We salute him,” Ramesh tweeted.
Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Maj. Ved Prakash, Chairman, AICC Ex-Servicemen Department. He was a loyal soldier and a dedicated party worker.”
“My sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief. Om Shanti,” Venugopal said on Twitter.
According to a senior police officer, Prakash lost his balance while walking and fell down. He got his forehead injured and became unconscious.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He was taken to the Armed Forces Clinic, Dalhousie Road, by co-workers where he was declared dead, the officer said.
As of now, no foul play is suspected by family members, however, inquest proceedings have been started under section 174 CrPC and his post mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday, police said.
Also Read | Outcome of 2024 elections will ‘surprise’ people: Rahul Gandhi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- SC stays Allahabad HC order to decide whether woman is ‘manglik’
- Spider-Man: Film suffers from being too frantic & slow in its storytelling
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,343
- Cong’s ex-servicemen dept chief Major (retd) Ved Prakash passes away
- No violence in last 24 hours in Manipur: Security adviser to state govt
- In Nepal, Chepang take up the challenge to revive their cultural keystone tree