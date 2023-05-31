An exoplanet approximately 13 times bigger than Jupiter was discovered by a team of scientists headed by Professor Abhijit Chakraborty of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.

The discovery of the extremely large planet was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters. It is the third exoplanet identified by scientists from PRL.

The massive planet, with a mass of 14 g/cm3, surpassed Jupiter’s density by around thirteen times. The density of the planet’s mass was accurately measured by the scientists using the PARAS (PRL Advanced Radial velocity Abu Sky Search) spectograph at the Gurushikhar Observatory in Mt. Abu. Besides scientists from India, researchers from Germany, Switzerland and the United States were also part of the team.

The giant planet orbits a star known as TOI-4603, a sub-giant F-type star from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). It is surrounded by massive and dwarf planets and has been welcomed as a new addition to the few known objects in a specific mass range observed by the scientists.

The planet has been named TOI 4603b or HD 245134b. It is located 731 light years from Earth and revolves around a star every 7.24 days. It was also found that the temperature on this planet is 1396 degrees celsius.

Scientists also found it likely that the planet is undergoing high-eccentricity tidal migration with an eccentricity value of approximately 0.3

ISRO stated that the new discovery helps in gathering more information about the migration, formation, evolution processes of such huge planets.

