INS Delhi reaches Malaysia for deployment in ASEAN countries

New Delhi: Indigenously designed and built Indian naval ship INS Delhi on Monday reached Malaysia as part of the Navy’s Eastern Fleet deployment to ASEAN countries, officials said.
The INS Delhi is 163.2 metres long and is the lead ship of her class of guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy.
“Indigenously designed and built Indian Naval Ship Delhi, arrived at Port Klang, Malaysia. The port call from May 29-31 is part of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet deployment to ASEAN countries,” an Indian Navy official said.
The visit will see personnel from both navies engaging in professional and social interactions consolidating the strong bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia, he said.
