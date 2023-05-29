Dalai Lama congratulates Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama on Monday
congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.
“These are very challenging times. It is my hope that Turkiye will continue to prosper and make a significant contribution to the peace and stability of our increasingly interconnected world,” he wrote in his message to Erdogan.
“I pray that you will be successful in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the people of Turkiye, especially the less privileged members of society,” he added.
Erdogan won the re-election on Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president
