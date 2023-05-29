Dalai Lama congratulates Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama on Monday

congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

“These are very challenging times. It is my hope that Turkiye will continue to prosper and make a significant contribution to the peace and stability of our increasingly interconnected world,” he wrote in his message to Erdogan.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“I pray that you will be successful in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the wishes and aspirations of the people of Turkiye, especially the less privileged members of society,” he added.

Erdogan won the re-election on Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









