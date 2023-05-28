PM hopes new Parl building will serve as cradle of empowerment

New Delhi: Soon after inaugurating the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoped that the iconic building becomes a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.
May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress, he said.
“As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” the prime minister tweeted.
He also shared pictures of the inaugural event held this morning.
Also Read | Journey of old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927
