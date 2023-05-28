New Parl building will be witness to India's growth: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.
In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.
His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India’s progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning.
“I am sure that the new Parliament House, built during this Amrit Kaal, will be a witness to our rapid progress in the future as well. From creating a self-reliant India to meeting all the basic needs of the people, from empowering the countrymen to alleviating poverty, this glorious building will write a chapter of many historical moments during the coming decades,” the vice president said in his message.
Dhankhar noted that the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic failed to deter the unwavering resolve of the hardworking and committed workforce involved in raising the structure.
“This grand indigenous new Parliament is also a symbol of our national resolve to get rid of the mindset of slavery,” he said.
Describing Parliament as the temple of democracy, he said apart from ensuring the smooth fulfilment of the aspirations of the present and future generations, it also acts as a custodian of eternal traditions and noble democratic standards.
“It is my firm belief that the new Parliament building will ensure that the needs and aspirations of all the citizens are actively addressed through policies and legislations, giving special preference to the marginalised sections of the country. In this way, India’s basic commitment will be further strengthened,” he said.
Dhankhar said it gives him great pleasure to say that Narendra Modi, who is the first prime minister of India to be born after Independence, is dedicating the magnificent building to the nation.
