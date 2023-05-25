Modi will become PM for third time: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Asserting that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after the general elections next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the opposition Congress will not be able to even secure its present tally in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing a public meeting here after ceremoniously distributing 44,703 appointment letters to successful candidates for Assam government jobs, the senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress has a “negative attitude” and charged it with doing politics by boycotting the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building.
“Narendra Modi will become the PM again next year with over 300 seats. The Congress has lost the opposition party status and will not be able to even secure the number of seats it has presently in the Lok Sabha,” he said.
“The Congress has a negative attitude. The PM will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 but the Congress is doing politics by boycotting it, giving an excuse that the President should inaugurate it,” he said.
He claimed that there have been instances in Congress and opposition-ruled states where foundation stone of new assembly buildings were laid by respective chief ministers and Congress leaders such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi instead of the respective governors.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The Congress does not allow the PM to speak inside the Parliament. Indian people have given Modi the mandate to speak. Not respecting the PM is like insulting the people’s mandate,” he said.
Shah said that the BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in Assam before the 2021 assembly polls and within two-and-half-years, 86,000 jobs have been given and the rest will be given within the next six months.
Also Read | Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, assures justice for all
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Modi will become PM for third time: Amit Shah
- Meghalaya opposition party chief’s hunger strike enters third day
- SC may strike down job reservation policy in state: Meghalaya Edu Min
- Kohinoor display gets ‘transparent’ makeover at Tower of London
- Meiteis, Kukis should not harass Nagas in any manner: NSCN-IM
- Study finds 2 billion people will struggle to survive in a warming world