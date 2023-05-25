DU to launch centre on tribal studies

New Delhi: The Delhi University will start a multi-disciplinary centre on tribal studies to educate students about the contribution of tribal leaders to society during various eras of Indian history, a senior varsity official said on Wednesday.

The proposal in this regard will be presented at a meeting of the Academic Council on Friday, the official added.

An ordinance issued recently said the new centre will have seven major objectives, which include understanding the term “tribe” from an India-centric perspective and studying the “social, cultural, linguistic, religious, economic, and environmental diversity and commonalities” of different tribes.

The students will get to “study and document various Lok traditions of India’s tribes including their indigenous/traditional knowledge”, according to the ordinance.

The centre also aims to highlight the role of tribal leaders in India’s struggle for freedom and “bring out to prominence the unsung heroes among them”, the ordinance added.

Another focus area of the new centre is the identification of the problems of Denotified and Nomadic tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with reference to conservation, development and special health needs.

Students of the centre will also get a chance to study the significance of forest-tribe relationships with a focus on the stability of forest ecosystems and livelihood issues.

According to the ordinance, a new body will be set up under the Executive Council of the university to monitor the multi-disciplinary centre’s governance.

All expenditures of the centre such as on seminars, research projects, teaching, publications, administration, equipment and other support activities shall be made adhering to the General Financial Rules, allocation and other rules and regulations as applicable, the ordinance mentioned.

“Additional financial support can be sought from various government agencies or through collaborations with national and international agencies according to the requirements from time to time,” it added.

