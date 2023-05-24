Shimla: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for TV series “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2″, passed away in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, said police.
Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of Kullu district when the Mumbai number Fortuner she was travelling in with her fiance fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a steep curve.
“Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe,” SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.
The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday, added Verma.
“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” producer J D Majethia shared the news of Upadhyaya’s demise on his Instagram Story early Wednesday morning.
“Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north… (sic)” he wrote.
On “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai”, Upadhyaya starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar.
Her fiery character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations. Upadhyaya’s Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase “Khot nat kehti” (I speak the truth) and for standing up to family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah).
“Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai” cast members also paid tributes to the late actor on social media.
Satish Shah, who played the Sarabhai family patriarch Indravadan, remembered Upadhyaya as “a fine actor and a colleague”.
“The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti,” Shah tweeted.
“Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away,” wrote show’s actor-director Deven Bhojani on Twitter.
Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha in “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai”, said she was shocked to know about Upadhyaya’s demise.
“Gone too soon Vaibhavi…” wrote the “Anupamaa” star on her Instagram Stories alongside a still of the late actor from their show.
“Can’t believe this,” Ganguly captioned another picture of Upadhyaya.
Sumeet Raghvan said he was in a state of shock.
“Absolutely numb. #vaibhaviupadhyaya Om Shanti,” tweeted the actor, who played Sahil in “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”.
Upadhyaya’s acting credits also include the Deepika Padukone-starrer “Chhapaak” and TV shows such as “CID” and “Adaalat”.
