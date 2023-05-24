Mumbai: “Anupamaa” actor Nitesh Pandey died early Wednesday morning, his brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed. He was in his 50s.
The actor, also known for roles in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Om Shanti Om” and Dibakar Banerjee’s “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, was in Igatpuri for a shoot.
“He went to Igatpuri yesterday morning for a shoot and he died around 1.30 am. The news is true (about his demise). I am shocked, we spoke about two-three days ago and how this has happened suddenly,” Nagar told PTI.
According to his “Anupamaa” co-star Rushad Rana, Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest.
The last rites of the actor will be held in Mumbai.
Pandey is survived by his wife Arpita and a son.
Actor Ashwin Mushran mourned Pandey’s death.
“Lost a friend and a genuinely lovely person today. I’m so sorry to hear of your passing #niteshpandey. We spoke a few days ago and you said ‘Let’s meet Ashwin…Nahin toh zindagi bhar phone par baat karenge’ (otherwise we will keep talking over phone all our lives) I guess we won’t now. Travel to the other side in peace my friend,” the actor said.
Commenting on the deaths of Pandey, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Aditya Singh Rajput, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the industry has lost three young actors within a span of three-four days.
“Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit remembered Pandey as a “brilliant actor and a fun loving person”.
“His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones. Om shanti,” he said.
Also Read | ‘Swarm’: A Terrifying, violent & darkly comical show
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 19 opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building
- CMs of Assam, Meghalaya meet in Guwahati, discuss border dispute
- Amid Manipur crisis, Army, NIEDO start coaching facility in Bishnupur
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 6,591
- Manipur Hmar body junks VHP claim of temples razed in Tipaimuk
- Meghalaya Lokayukta chargesheets 10 GHADC MDCs for corruption