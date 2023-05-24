Mumbai: “Anupamaa” actor Nitesh Pandey died early Wednesday morning, his brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed. He was in his 50s.

The actor, also known for roles in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Om Shanti Om” and Dibakar Banerjee’s “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, was in Igatpuri for a shoot.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“He went to Igatpuri yesterday morning for a shoot and he died around 1.30 am. The news is true (about his demise). I am shocked, we spoke about two-three days ago and how this has happened suddenly,” Nagar told PTI.

According to his “Anupamaa” co-star Rushad Rana, Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest.

The last rites of the actor will be held in Mumbai.

Pandey is survived by his wife Arpita and a son.

Actor Ashwin Mushran mourned Pandey’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Lost a friend and a genuinely lovely person today. I’m so sorry to hear of your passing #niteshpandey. We spoke a few days ago and you said ‘Let’s meet Ashwin…Nahin toh zindagi bhar phone par baat karenge’ (otherwise we will keep talking over phone all our lives) I guess we won’t now. Travel to the other side in peace my friend,” the actor said.

Commenting on the deaths of Pandey, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Aditya Singh Rajput, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the industry has lost three young actors within a span of three-four days.

“Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families,” he said.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit remembered Pandey as a “brilliant actor and a fun loving person”.

“His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones. Om shanti,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ‘Swarm’: A Terrifying, violent & darkly comical show

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









