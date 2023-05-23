Mamata assures support to Kejriwal in fight against Central ordinance

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured her counterpart from Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, that her party would support him in his fight against the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in that city state.
After a nearly hour-long meeting here, Banerjee told newspersons that a forthcoming vote in Rajya Sabha on a bill to convert the central ordinance on control of services in Delhi into law, will be a “semi-final before the 2024 elections.”
Kejriwal who came to Kolkata along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight also launched an attack against the BJP.
He alleged the saffron party “buys MLAs, uses CBI, ED to try to break” opposition governments, besides using Governors to disturb non-BJP governments such as “Bengal and Punjab”.
Banerjee told newspersons, “We support AAP in the fight against the Central ordinance …Request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law (on controlling appointments in Delhi)”.
She also said, I” Request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law (on controlling appointments in Delhi) … this (contest in the Parliament) will be a semi-final before the 2024 elections.”
The feisty TMC leader also quipped “The double engine (BJP rule in both state and centre) has become a troubled engine.”
Kejriwal and Mann also turned the impromptu press conference held after the meeting of the two leaders, into an attack on the BJP and central government.
The AAP leader and Delhi chief minister said “BJP has made a mockery of democracy where it cannot form a government, it buys MLAs, uses CBI, ED to try to break the government Governors to disturb non-BJP governments such as Bengal and Punjab”.
The bone of contention between the AAP government and the BJP has been the Central government ordinance setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority which overturned a Supreme Court order last week giving control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.
The new ordinance takes away these powers from the Delhi state government and gives them to a committee which would be effectively controlled by the Centre.
A central law has to be brought to replace the ordinance and opposition parties are hoping to stall that in the upper house or Rajya Sabha when it comes up for debate.
The AAP has already sought the support of all non-BJP parties saying this is a “time for agni pariksha” for opposition parties, and that they should come together if they want to save the country’s democracy and Constitution.
Kejriwal has earlier met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The AAP chief is also likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.
The ordinance has to be ratified by Parliament within six months. For which, the Centre will have to bring a bill for its passage in both Houses of Parliament, the opposition hopes.
Also Read | Importance of Proper Documentation for Smooth ITR Filing in India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- HNLC to enter into peace talks with Meghalaya govt, Centre by June
- Yet to receive Kejriwal’s promised invitation for a meal: Himanta
- IIT-Kharagpur student’s body exhumed for second post-mortem
- Mamata assures support to Kejriwal in fight against Central ordinance
- Mizoram: Meth worth Rs 19.5 cr seized in Aizawl, 1 held
- Sourav Ganguly appointed as Tripura tourism brand ambassador