HC permits Prannoy, Radhika Roy to travel abroad, says there's no flight risk

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted permission to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy to travel abroad for three weeks for business purpose and personal reasons.
Justice Prathiba M Singh said owing to the professional standing of the petitioners, they do not pose a flight risk and are permitted to travel abroad from July 25 to August 15.
The high court allowed them to visit the United Kingdom after fulfilling necessary conditions imposed by the court before the registrar.
It also asked them to provide details of their itinerary to the registrar of the high court.
The Roys filed the application in a pending petition in which they have challenged the look out circular opened against them at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pursuant to lodging of two FIRs over alleged corruption.
Their counsel submitted they wish to travel abroad for business and personal reasons, including a visit to Prannoy Roy’s brother.
The plea was opposed by the counsel for the authorities on the ground that investigation was pending against both the petitioners.
Justice Singh noted that the Roys were also permitted to travel abroad last year by a coordinate bench of the high court.
