JPC needed to probe allegations against Adani group: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee and the SEBI have “hit walls” while investigating the Adani group’s transactions and stressed the need for a joint parliamentary committee probe to unravel the truth in the matter.
The Congress’ assertion comes after a report by the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee said it has found no evidence of stock price manipulation in Adani group companies, while a separate SEBI probe into alleged violation in money flows from offshore entities has “drawn a blank”.
Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report which claimed that the Registrar of Companies (Gujarat), in a ruling earlier this month, has held that Adani Power and its officials had violated provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, by not reporting related-party contracts and transactions in the register of contract.
“As the Modani brigade desperately tries to spin the Supreme Court Expert Committee’s report as a ‘clean chit’ (it isn’t), more evidence emerges that Adani has engaged in multiple related-party transactions aimed at duping minority shareholders and unfairly enriching the promoters,” Ramesh said.
“The Registrar of Companies in Gujarat recently ruled that Adani Power had violated the Companies Act, 2013, by hiding related-party contracts and transactions. It imposed penalties on Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani and Vineet Jain,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Committee and even SEBI have “hit walls” when investigating Adani group’s transactions, Ramesh claimed.
“This is why we need a JPC to unravel the Modani MegaScam,” he said.
The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.
The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.
