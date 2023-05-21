India's engineering exports to Russia jump 11 times in April: EEPC

Kolkata: Exports of engineering goods to Russia jumped 11 times in April this year to USD 133.6 million as compared to year-ago month while the US and China markets continued to soften, the engineering export promotion council said on Saturday.
Engineering exports to the CIS country were USD 11.7 million in April 2022.
The value of engineering exports to the US was USD 1.4 billion in April 2023, down 24.9 per cent compared to USD 1.86 billion in the year-ago month.
Shipments to China too continued with the declining trend and fell 15.5 per cent to USD 183.3 million in April 2023 as compared to USD 216.9 million in the same month last year.
However, exports to Oman more than doubled during the month to USD 153.9 million over the corresponding month of April 2022.
Out of 25 top destinations for Indian engineering goods, as many as 15 saw positive year-on-year growth during the month under review while 10 countries witnessed a regrowth.
The top 25 countries, including the US, Germany, the UK, France, Indonesia and Singapore, contribute about 76 per cent of the total engineering exports from India.
Engineering exports from India continued to decline in 2023-24 as April 2023 saw a 7.15 per cent drop to USD 8.99 billion as against USD 9.68 billion in April 2022.
Drop in shipment to North America, the EU and ASEAN region led to a decline in overall engineering exports.
Commenting on the latest export data, EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia stated that the decline in exports was caused due to demand slowdown in almost all regions barring Latin America, WANA, parts of Europe and Oceania.
WANA region comprises 19 countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Syria, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya and South Sudan.
“Significant export decline was noted in North America as the US is currently going through a banking crisis and a debt ceiling crisis. Its imports have come down in the last few months. Exports to the EU have been impacted by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis and the withdrawal of the GSP benefits,” Garodia said in a press release.
“South Asia situations remain grim as Bangladesh’s economy suffers from the lowering global demand and Nepal and Sri Lanka reel under the debt crisis,” he added.
Engineering products that witnessed positive growth include copper and products, industrial boilers, IC engines, pumps and valves, air condition machinery, auto parts, electrical machinery, and other construction machinery.
Major engineering products that witnessed negative growth include iron and steel, products of iron and steel, non-ferrous metals like aluminium, zinc, nickel, lead, tin and other products, industrial machinery for dairy, two and three-wheelers, auto tyres, hand tools and bicycle parts.
