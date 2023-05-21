India, South Korea agree to deepen ties in trade, investment, defence

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held productive bilateral talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during which they agreed to deepen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, IT hardware manufacturing and defence and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.
They also discussed India’s G20 presidency and South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies in Hiroshima.
“PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.
“Advancing Special Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea,” it said.
During the meeting, they reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties as the two nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, it said.
They agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade and investment, high technology, IT hardware manufacturing, defence, semiconductor, and culture, the ministry said.
They also discussed India’s G20 presidency and South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy, it said.
India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping.
South Korea launched its first comprehensive regional strategy, the Indo-Pacific Strategy in December 2022.
The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.
Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Also Read | Chamling opposes privatization of Sikkim Organic University
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Pak court orders release of over 120 supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan
- India, South Korea agree to deepen ties in trade, investment, defence
- Rape accused convicted under POCSO gets 14 years rigorous imprisonment
- Manipur: Assam Rifles, Army working hard to bring peace
- Why does Sikkim’s power dept have an SBI account? CM Golay explains
- Now, other ex-SDF leaders accuse Chamling for making them join BJP