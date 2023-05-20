Navy begins sea trials of Kalvari class submarine Vaghsheer

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s sixth and final Kalvari class submarine, Vaghsheer, has begun its sea trials and is expected to be commissioned into the force by early next year.
The commissioning of the submarine, built under Project-75, is set to enhance the Navy’s combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.
“The sixth submarine of Project-75 commenced her sea trials on May 18,” the Navy said.
Vaghsheer is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in early 2024 after completion of the sea trials.
The submarine was launched in April last year from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).
India has been focusing on bolstering its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China’s growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.
The Project-75 includes indigenous construction of six submarines.
The submarines are being constructed at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai under a collaboration with the Naval Group of France. Five of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.
“The MDL has delivered three submarines of Project-75 in 24 months and the commencement of sea trials of the sixth submarine is a significant milestone. This is indicative of the boost towards ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India),” the Navy said in a statement.
“The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, these include propulsion systems, weapons and sensors,” it said.
