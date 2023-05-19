CBI calls TMC's Abhishek Banerjee as part of school jobs' scam probe

Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of the probe it is conducting into the school jobs scam.
Officials said Banerjee had been sent a missive asking him to join the probe at its offices at Nizam Palace here.
Earlier, on Thursday, Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.
The TMC leader’s name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam, who alleged that he was being pressured by central investigating agencies to name Abhishek Banerjee in the recruitment case.
