Cabinet rejig: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister

New Delhi: In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday replaced Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been moved to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Rijiju, who had frequent run-ins with the Supreme Court over judicial appointments, was named as law minister on July 7, 2021.
The Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs at that time, Rijiju got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Rijiju had in November last year said the collegium system of making appointments in the apex court and high courts was “alien” to the Constitution. In January, he wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for the inclusion of government nominees in the collegium system.
President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, a brief statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
“The portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju,” it said.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture.
He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju, according to the statement.
Also Read | Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Talks with outlawed HNLC to begin next month: Meghalaya CM
- Cabinet rejig: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister
- CUET-UG not to make board exams redundant: UGC Chairman
- Manipur: Army restores vehicular movement to and from Imphal
- Manipur’s tribal MLAs, ethnic tribes vow to shun BJP-led govt
- Junmoni’s death: Police informant claims it to be premeditated murder