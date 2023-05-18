Cabinet approves Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for the 2023-24 Kharif season, a move aimed to ensure that there is no increase in the retail prices of fertilisers.
For the Kharif season, the Cabinet has approved Rs 70,000 crore subsidy for urea and Rs 38,000 crore for DAP and other fertilisers, Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
“A total of Rs 1.08 lakh crore will be spent on fertiliser subsidy for the Kharif season (April-September),” he said, and added that there will no change in the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of fertilisers.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Currently, the price of urea is Rs 276 per bag and the price of DAP is Rs 1,350 per bag.
The subsidy is likely to benefit arout 12 crore farmers.
Also Read | India likely to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: Top WHO official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India remains bright, economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2024: UN
- How China makes economic plans: key moments explained
- Cabinet approves Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season
- Manipur crisis: UPSC offers other centres to Imphal candidates for prelims
- India will be Sri Lanka’s key partner on economic growth path: Envoy
- How fast is Universe expanding? Exploding star raises new questions