New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the SEBI to file an updated status report of the investigation.
The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, also ordered that the report of the Justice A M Sapre committee, which was submitted to it, be made available to the parties to enable them to assist the court in the matter.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The apex court had on March 2 ordered the formation of a six-member committee to probe allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenberg.
The Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.
Also Read | Sebi probing allegations against Adani group firms: MoS Finance
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam proactive to prevent crime against children: NCPCR member
- How butterflies conquered the world: Study traces their 100-million-year journey
- SC grants SEBI time till Aug 14 to finish probe against Adani group
- Sikkim Assembly presents Rs 12146.51 crore annual budget
- Manipur violence: SC directs state govt to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity
- Meghalaya’s only female racer to make debut in National Rally Championship