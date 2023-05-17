Guwahati: As Cyclone Mocha whirled through neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar recently, it also affected the northeast region of India. The northeast states will continue to receive heavy rainfall this week, according to the India Meteorological Department.
As per reports from the Met Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in northeastern states and other regions in India over the next five days from Tuesday to Saturday, May 16-20.
A trough located in eastern India will make southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal blow towards the northeast and cause intense rains across the region.
Even as heavy downpours were witnessed in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday, more storms and intense rains (115.5 mm-204 mm) are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday, May 17. Moderately widespread rains and thunderstorms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh.
Isolated intense rains are likely to continue in Assam and Meghalaya until Friday, said the IMD.
It may be noted here that the Met department has also predicted shallow to moderate fog at isolated places across the northeast region.
While the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the northeast, it has reported that a heatwave is on the cards for coastal Andhra Pradesh.
In order to alert the public, the Met department has issued a yellow warning over Arunachal on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura until the end of the week.
