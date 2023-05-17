164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

New Delhi: A total of 164 equipment and items identified under the import restrictions as part of the ‘positive indigenisation list’ have been indigenised by December 2022, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
It put the annual import substitution values of the items at Rs 814 crore.
The defence ministry has issued four lists so far comprising components and subsystems which were to to be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered time-line spanning till December 2028.
The first list was brought out in December 2021, second one in March 2022, third in August 2022 and fourth one with 928 items was issued on May 14.
The aim of the positive indigenisation list (PLI) is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).
“In another boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, 164 Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, that were to be indigenised by December 2022, have met the target within the timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP),” the defence ministry said.
“The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house,” it said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It said the DDP has notified four PILs consisting of 4,666 items, including line replacement units (LRUs), sub-systems, spares and components for DPSUs.
The first PIL comprised 2,851 items, second one had 107, third PIL comprised 780 items and fourth one had 928.
“It had, earlier, notified successful indigenisation of 2,572 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore,” the ministry said.
“Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore. These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only,” it said.
Also Read | Changes in recruitment system ended corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Experts call for increased efforts to combat Dengue
- No end to Meghalaya’s power woes as Umiam Lake water level drops
- WHO advises against use of sugar substitutes for weight loss
- Meghalaya has more schools, teachers than other NE states: CM
- How getting out into nature can help with drug, alcohol problems
- 164 ‘positive indigenisation list’ items indigenised: Defence Ministry