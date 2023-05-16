SC junks plea to include details of missing persons in census

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a plea seeking directions to include details of missing persons from every household in the census.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said the relief sought in the plea relates to a matter of policy.
“Who are we to direct include this and include that. It is a policy issue. The court is not inclined to interfere under Article 32 of the Constitution. Dismissed,” the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) seeking steps to insert a question in the upcoming census seeking details of the missing persons from every household.
The plea also sought directions to advise police to obtain the details and biological samples from unidentified deceased bodies from all over India for forensic and DNA profiling and matching with the kinship samples.
“The petitioner having worked in this field is well aware that the actual number of missing persons is much higher than that mentioned in the National Crime Records Bureau report.
“A huge number of missing cases go unreported to the authorities primarily due to lack of awareness of procedures requisite for lodging a missing complaint or due to the fear that filing a complaint will impact the reputation of the family and lead to many hassles,” the plea, filed through advocate Robin Raju, said.
Officials had said in January that the exercise to carry out the decennial census has been further postponed at least till September 30.
The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In a communication to all states, the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India conveyed that the date of freezing of administrative boundaries has been extended till June 30.
According to norms, census can be conducted only three months after the freezing of boundary limits of administrative units such as districts, sub-districts, tehsils, talukas and police stations.
Also Read | Navies of India, Indonesia begin 6-day exercise
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How to take control of social media algorithms and get the content you actually want
- Pakistan delegation visits Israel to promote edu on Holocaust
- Buddhism and the concept of meditative mothering
- SC junks plea to include details of missing persons in census
- Thousands of badgers being farmed in South Korea could be a disease risk
- Beneficiaries of old UN system oppose its reform: EAM Jaishankar