Navies of India, Indonesia begin 6-day exercise

New Delhi: The navies of India and Indonesia on Sunday began a six-day maritime exercise in sync with their overall efforts to expand bilateral military engagement.
The Indian Navy has deployed its indigenously built anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kavaratti, a Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and a Chetak chopper for the Samudra Shakti exercise, officials said. Earlier, the Navy said the ship arrived at Batam Port in Indonesia for the exercise.
The Indonesian Navy is being represented at the exercise by warship KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda, CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft and AS565 panther helicopter, they said.
“Exercise Samudra Shakti is aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual cooperation between both the navies,” the Indian Navy said.
It said the harbour phase of the exercise will comprise cross-deck visits, professional interactions and subject matter expert exchanges.
“During the sea phase, weapon firing, helicopter operations, anti-submarine warfare and air defence exercises and boarding operations are planned,” the Navy said in a release.
“Samudra Shakti will showcase the high level of interoperability between the two navies and their shared commitment towards peace and stability in the region,” it added.
