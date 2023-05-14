Singer Papon discharged from Mumbai hospital

Mumbai: Singer Papon, who was admitted to a hospital here due to a stomach ailment last week, on Sunday thanked his fans for their wishes and said he is doing “much better now”.

The 47-year-old singer, whose real name is Angarag Mahanta, is reportedly on his way to the UK with his family.

Papon shared a health update with his followers on Instagram.

“The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all.

“I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry ‘DAAL KHICHADI’ from home is traveling with me!” he captioned a selfie from the plane.

Papon is known for songs such as “Jiyein Kyun” (“Dum Maaro Dum”), “Kyon Na Hum Tum” (“Barfi!”), and “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” (“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”).

