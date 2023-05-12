Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo flown to Delhi

Kathmandu: Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who was miraculously rescued from a deep crevasse of Mt. Annapurna in Nepal and admitted to a hospital in the Himalayan nation, was on Thursday airlifted to New Delhi for further treatment after he regained consciousness, his brother said.

He was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi by an air ambulance, said Anurag Maloo’s brother Ashish Maloo.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Thaneshwor Guragain, a staff at Seven Summit Trek, a body that organised the expedition said Anurag opened his eyes and also talked a little bit.

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing in mid-April after he fell from around 6,000 meters while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

He was found alive in a deep crevasse at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuers. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Anurag was undergoing treatment at the Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur near Kathmandu where he underwent a successful tracheostomy surgery last week.

He regained consciousness before being discharged from the Medicity Hospital, but he needs further treatment for 3-4 months for full recovery, the Kantipur daily reported, quoting doctors at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Anurag was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been awarded REX Karam — Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

Also Read | Search going on for missing Indian climber in Nepal: Report

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









