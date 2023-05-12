Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo flown to Delhi

Kathmandu: Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who was miraculously rescued from a deep crevasse of Mt. Annapurna in Nepal and admitted to a hospital in the Himalayan nation, was on Thursday airlifted to New Delhi for further treatment after he regained consciousness, his brother said.
He was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi by an air ambulance, said Anurag Maloo’s brother Ashish Maloo.
Thaneshwor Guragain, a staff at Seven Summit Trek, a body that organised the expedition said Anurag opened his eyes and also talked a little bit.
Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing in mid-April after he fell from around 6,000 meters while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.
He was found alive in a deep crevasse at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuers. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.
Anurag was undergoing treatment at the Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur near Kathmandu where he underwent a successful tracheostomy surgery last week.
He regained consciousness before being discharged from the Medicity Hospital, but he needs further treatment for 3-4 months for full recovery, the Kantipur daily reported, quoting doctors at the hospital.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Anurag was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been awarded REX Karam — Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.
Also Read | Search going on for missing Indian climber in Nepal: Report
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Can’t live amid Meiteis: Manipur’s Kuki MLAs seek separate admin
- ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor accuses producer, others of sexual harassment
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009
- Manipur: Assam rifles’ soldier injured while diffusing IED
- Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo flown to Delhi
- Imran Khan’s arrest: What it means for the ex-PM and Pak’s upcoming election