Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday brought back 36 more students of the state from violence-hit Manipur, taking the total number of students evacuated till date to 98, an official release issued here said.

Stepping up its efforts to bring back students from Manipur, the Yogi Adityanath government successfully brought back 36 more students on Wednesday, it said.

All these students are being brought to Delhi by different routes, the release said.

On Tuesday, a total of 62 stranded natives of Uttar Pradesh were brought back from Manipur. With this, the government has evacuated 98 students and a target has been set to bring back the remaining 38 by Thursday, it said.

These are the students who were pursuing education in different institutions in Manipur, and due to the situation prevailing there, the government has decided to evacuate them.

The students who have reached Delhi are being safely sent to their homes by the state government in Volvo buses and cars.

Relief Commissioner Prabhu Narain Singh said that all the students are being taken care of. They are taken from the airport to UP Bhawan, where arrangements have been made for their food, accommodation and transportation to send them home.

Volvo buses are being used to transport students from faraway locations, while cars are being arranged for those from nearby areas, he said, adding that most of the students have been evacuated from the violence-hit state.

“Now only 38 students are left there, who will be brought back by Thursday. Our priority is to bring back all the students of UP who are studying in Manipur at the earliest possible time. We received information about 136 students being in Manipur, and action has been taken to bring them back by running a campaign,” he said.

A 24×7 helpline, 1070, has been set up by the state government. If information about any additional students present is received, every effort will be made to bring them back.

He stated that the Manipur government had provided complete assistance in the evacuation of the students. A bus service to transport the UP students to the airport has been made available. As a result, no student has been a victim of violence or been hurt, he added.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur last week after tribals organised a demonstration in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.

