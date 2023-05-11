Envoys of US, Qatar, Monaco present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi: Envoys of the United States of America (USA), Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America; Mr Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of Qatar and Mr Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of Principality of Monaco at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/6QHHmEH8rn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 11, 2023

Those who presented their credentials were Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the USA, Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, and Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan took to twitter and wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America; Mr Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of Qatar and Mr Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of Principality of Monaco at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

