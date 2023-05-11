Envoys of US, Qatar, Monaco present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi: Envoys of the United States of America (USA), Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.
Those who presented their credentials were Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the USA, Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, and Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Rashtrapati Bhavan took to twitter and wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America; Mr Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of Qatar and Mr Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of Principality of Monaco at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”
Also Read | Sensitivity towards dignity of women in news, ads expected: Prez Murmu
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Pak SC declares Imran Khan arrest ‘illegal’, orders immediate release
- Envoys of US, Qatar, Monaco present credentials to President Murmu
- How Imran Khan’s populism has divided Pak, put it on knife’s edge
- Will slam every step against India’s self-respect: Rajnath Singh
- Over 100 people fall ill after participating in a ritual feast
- Civil servants require to be politically neutral: Supreme Court