Damage to Indian High Commission in London not okay: UK High Commissioner

New Delhi: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis on Wednesday said the damage to the Indian High Commission in London was “not okay” and that he would have been “equally angry” if a similar incident took place at a UK mission.
“I completely understand the anger here about what happened… that was a completely unforewarned small group of people doing some damage to the High Commission. I would have been equally angry if it would have happened to our high commission,” he said addressing an event organised by the Ananta Centre here.
Ellis was referring to the vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London in March this year by pro-Khalistan groups who pulled down the tricolour and damaged the mission.
He further said that India and the United Kingdom (UK) were capable of dealing with disagreements, but in case of Khalistani extremism, “there was no disagreement”.
“In case of extremism, in specific Khalistani extremism, I think there is no disagreement. What happened at the Indian High Commission was absolutely not okay. It is a symptom of an issue which is Khalistani extremism,” he said.
“We look at extremism not in relationship with a particular group of people, but overall extremism is a risk in any country. It certainly is a risk in mine,” Ellis said.
The High Commissioner noted that the UK government had a “toolkit” for dealing with disinformation and radicalisation at religious institutions.
At the same time, Ellis said it was necessary to keep “eyes on the prize” of closer India-UK strategic relationship.
He also spoke about clinching the bilateral Free Trade Agreement soon before the two countries move into their respective election cycles in 2024 and 2025.
