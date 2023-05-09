Cong slams Centre over Manipur violence

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the Centre cannot escape its responsibility over the violence in Manipur.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, while citing a report quoting the chief justice of India said, “In light of what the CJI has said it’s astonishing what a single judge of Manipur High Court did triggering such a human tragedy!”.
“But the ideological brotherhood, its henchman in Manipur, and his masters at the Centre cannot escape their responsibility,” Ramesh said on Twitter.
He cited a news report that quoted the CJI saying the the high court does not have power to direct changes in Scheduled Tribes list and asked why a Constitution Bench verdict of 2000 noting that courts do not have power to “add or subtract” the ST List was not “shown” to the Manipur High Court.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Concerned over the huge loss of life and property, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem.
More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.
Also Read | Flight with 25 Maha students stranded in Manipur lands in Mumbai
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India, Bangladesh share deep ties no one can undermine: Amit Shah
- Cong slams Centre over Manipur violence
- Meghalaya: Load-shedding giving sleepless nights to Garo Hills residents
- Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court, says his party
- Meghalaya CM exudes confidence of winning Sohiong by-poll
- Online predators target children’s webcams, study finds