Congress urges Centre to ensure safety of Malayalees stranded in Manipur

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after an apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala condemned the alleged ethnic violence in Manipur, the opposition Congress on Sunday voiced concern about the tragic events there and urged the BJP-ruled Centre to ensure safety of Malayalees stranded in the north-eastern state.
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly and Congress leader V D Satheesan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure Malayalees stuck in Manipur are safe and to help them return to Kerala.
In the letter, Satheesan also raised concerns about “the tragic events of vandalism of Christian churches and persecution of members of the Christian community in the state of Manipur”.
He contended that the north-eastern state was peacefully administered by the Congress, when it was in power there, and now it has allegedly been transformed into a “hotbed of intense sectarian conflict”.
“Many people have died, and many more have fled to other states in fear of persecution. Churches have been ransacked and set ablaze in places like Checkon, New Lambulane, Sangaiprou, and Game Village.
“There is extreme communal tension and insecurity among the Christian population in the state. It has been learned that the violence is spreading to other parts of the country and would need the urgent intervention of the concerned governments to curb its spread,” the LoP said.
He said that the atrocities came to light after world-renowned boxer Mary Kom expressed concern over the communal violence engulfing Manipur.
Manipur has been simmering since February, when the incumbent administration initiated an eviction campaign aimed at a certain tribal minority, Satheesan said.
Terming as “unfortunate”, he said the state and central governments, which were expected to protect the fundamental rights of life and religious freedom, “have become quiet spectators” to the violence.
“It’s heartbreaking to see our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted in the name of religion in Manipur.
“I request your urgent intervention to diffuse the existing communal tension in the state and to prevent the persecution of members of the Christian community and vandalism of Christian churches in the state of Manipur,” Satheesan said.
A day earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council, the apex body of the Catholic Church in the state, strongly condemned the ethnic violence in Manipur and urged the union government to take necessary steps to restore peace in the northeastern state.
The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said on Saturday. However, unofficially sources placed the toll at over a hundred and the number of injured at nearly 200.
Violence first erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The march was organised by tribals after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.
During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state.
Also Read | Over 1,000 Assam people stranded, police team to leave for Manipur today
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Centre ready for discussions on Manipur violence, says Minister for Northeast region
- Congress urges Centre to ensure safety of Malayalees stranded in Manipur
- Nagaland: Over 600 persons return from violence-hit Manipur
- Sikkim: Row over selection of candidates for state-level recruitmnet exam
- NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people of different states stranded in Manipur
- Gehlot expresses concern over students of Rajasthan stranded in violence-hit Manipur