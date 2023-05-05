New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a plea seeking directions to the Centre and the states of Nagaland and Manipur to take appropriate steps to safeguard the freedom of movement of people belonging to the Mao tribe along National Highway number two in southern Nagaland, after it was informed that the problem has been resolved.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the Ministry of Home Affairs had interacted with the state government and now their movement was not hindered.
He told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, about the instructions received from the Director (North-East division) of the MHA.
“Counsel for the petitioner submitted that though as a result of the intervention by this court at this stage the issue has been presently resolved, it was festering for over a decade as a consequence of which… movement of persons belonging to the tribe in question was being thwarted,” the bench said.
“Since at this stage the problem seems to have resolved, it is not necessary to keep the proceedings pending any further,” the apex court said.
While disposing of the plea, it granted liberty to the petitioner or any other aggrieved person to approach the chief secretary of Nagaland or, as the case may be, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ North-East division so that appropriate steps can be taken to resolve any recurrent issue.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The apex court was hearing a plea which had sought directions to the MHA and the states of Nagaland and Manipur to take appropriate steps to protect and safeguard the freedom of movement of people belonging to the Mao tribe along National Highway number two (erstwhile NH-39) in southern Nagaland.
Lingering disputes over forest land between the Maos and Angami Naga tribals had resulted in disruption in free movement of the former along the national highway.
Also Read | If I could bowl like I throw javelin, I can join cricket: Neeraj Chopra
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India
- Grade 3, Grade 4 jobs indicate end of corruption in recruitment process: Himanta
- Let’s protect nature, but not merely for the sake of humans
- Arunachal CM launches online services under e-Governance prog
- SC nixes plea for movement of Mao tribe people on NH-2 in Nagaland
- 759 million Indians are active internet users, to reach 900 million: Report